You know, if someone were to curb stomp Tucker, I would say, “No, violence is not the way to settle this argument.” But inside, I’d be smiling:
Tucker Carlson guest suggests the COVID vaccine is deadlier than COVIDhttps://t.co/c2dfRtiOyf
One thought on “Monsters”
The idiocy of some of those serving in, or veterans of, the military knows no bounds.
Another monstrous act took place in the Senate yesterday where the Police Reform Bill was pronounced dead.
Qualified immunity for police officers was the issue which killed the bill.
The Big Lie Party wanted to keep immunity as it is and the Democrats wanted it modified and limited.
A militarized police force can’t properly function unless cops are held harmless for “accidently” killing civilians.
Had George Floyd’s strangulation not been filmed by a bystander then his murder would have been justified as “accidental” by the police.