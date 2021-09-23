Holy Crap. Sinema is cratering back in Arizona even worse than I thought possible. https://t.co/ooAWRHeC6v via @TPM
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 22, 2021
One thought on “Pivot, damn it”
It’s been a long, long time since Progressive voices in the Democratic Party have been loud enough to be heard over the parties “moderate” voices.
The last time Progressives could be heard over the din and clatter of the Capitalist moderates was during the Roosevelt administration 90 years ago.
FDR would have had extremely harsh words for politicians like Manchin and Sinema.
“We must especially beware of that small group of selfish men (and women) who would clip the wings of the American Eagle in order to feather their own nests.”