Breaking. The Jan. 6 select committee has issued subpoenas to four current and former top Trump aides: Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, Steve Bannon, and Dan Scavino.

The Jan. 6th Committee is also seeking info about the circumstances of Trump’s decision to put political appointees in top positions at the DoD and in intel agencies. Kinda looks like they’re interested in possible attempts to use the military to stop the transfer of power.

— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) August 25, 2021