Like too many young people before him, from around the world to right next door, Madison Cawthorn exhibits the signs of a young man who has been radicalized by extremists and is now—dangerously—radicalizing others. pic.twitter.com/eleKvss2FJ
— Jasmine Beach-Ferrara (@JBeachFerrara) September 22, 2021
One thought on “Great campaign ad”
The old Republican Party was presented with two opportunities to save itself by voting to impeach traitor Trump.
It declined both times.
Had the old Republican Party performed its Constitutional duty and impeached traitor Trump then the attempted coup on January 6 would never have happened.
Nor would the old Republican Party have morphed into the Big Lie Party of Cawthorn, Gaetz, Taylor-Greene and Trump.