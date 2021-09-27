As usual, Russian state TV includes translated clips of Tucker Carlson's show into their Sunday's round-up. Kremlin propagandists are so pleased with Tucker's talking points, they barely bother making up their own. pic.twitter.com/6YMIO4dPUQ
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 26, 2021
One thought on “Russkie pin-up boy”
QAnon and its little brother the Big Lie Party have gone from being angry over the lose of traitor Trump’s presidency to being downright bitter.
Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Jordan, Brooks, Hawley, Cruz, etc., have all taken to the periphery (in Carlson’s case all the way to Russia) to hurl their insults, lies and epithets at the anti-Fascists on the Left.
The Trump cult lost the election fair and square and as a result have become intensely antagonistic and hostile towards the “Socialist Left.” Meaning the Democrats.
Traitor Trump and his Big Lie Party’s attempt to nullify Democratic votes by passing unnecessarily restrictive election laws will fail.
If the Democrats mobilize and vote in massive numbers in November 2022.