One thought on “Crooked AF

  1. Kristi Noem is a right wing flake.

    So is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who has raised $55 million in campaign cash so far this year.
    20% of that cash has been donated to DeSantis by investment bankers and other Wall Street millionaires and billionaires.

    Do millionaires and billionaires actually believe that the imbecilic Ron DeSantis would make a good president in 2024?
    Or are they sending traitor Trump a message?

    Governors Noem, DeSantis and Abbott are all trying to out Trump each other.

