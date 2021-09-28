Crooked AF September 28, 2021September 27, 2021 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin Full story: https://t.co/fNGbjnbIvt — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 27, 2021 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Crooked AF”
Kristi Noem is a right wing flake.
So is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who has raised $55 million in campaign cash so far this year.
20% of that cash has been donated to DeSantis by investment bankers and other Wall Street millionaires and billionaires.
Do millionaires and billionaires actually believe that the imbecilic Ron DeSantis would make a good president in 2024?
Or are they sending traitor Trump a message?
Governors Noem, DeSantis and Abbott are all trying to out Trump each other.