No one seems to want to talk about this, but the Russians have been spreading anti-vax conspiracy theories around the world for at least 15 years:
— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) September 27, 2021
One thought on “The Russians had a lot to do with this”
A large number of anti-vaxers are Evangelical Christians who believe strongly in the apocalyptic words found in Revelation 13; 16-18.
The mark of the beast, 666, the end of days and so on.
You know, the standard fairytale fare that they preach from the pulpit every Sunday and Wednesday.
Evangelical Christians are anti-science and pro-Russia.