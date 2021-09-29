And it starts at the top, because SCOTUS has exempted themselves from even that much accountability. Maybe there’s some connection with that, and the lowest credibility numbers ever for the top court?
“Alerted to the violations by the Journal, 56 of the judges have directed court clerks to notify parties in 329 lawsuits that they should have recused themselves. That means new judges might be assigned, potentially upending rulings.” https://t.co/ItCb4ac20E
One thought on “No supervision, no accountability”
An ideologically stacked unelected panel of actively partisan Catholic Illuminatti vigilantes handing down edicts in secret is Illegitimate, Unconstitutional, and Contrary to The Founders’ Intent. There is no law, nothing compels us to “obey”