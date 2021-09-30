Excellent. The FTC was helping Google by investigating hotels that weren't paying enough for advertising space. Lina Khan put a stop to this absurd 'enforcement.' https://t.co/yMFdHLtkoR
— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) September 29, 2021
One thought on “Playing monopoly”
The Federal Trade Commission seems to be doing it’s job. Good for chairperson Khan.
Now if Biden would replace Trump appointee Ajit Pai as the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission with somebody sane, perhaps the FCC would begin doing its job and investigate the right wing propaganda outlets FOX, Newsmax, and OAN.