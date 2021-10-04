They’re not fucking around

Steve Bannon predicts sweeping wins for 'MAGA policies' in 2022 and 2024 https://t.co/8joZdfXLdo pic.twitter.com/6dOo9w26ef
— New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2021
Let me be clear: I think Bannon is an overrated blowhard and a huckster, not an evil genius. But he has no scruples, and that makes him a threat.
I get really, really tired of Democrats attacking the party for not following the same strategies as the Republicans. Get it through your heads: We do not have their resources. They represent the wealthiest and most powerful people in the world, people who are willing to fund them out of their very deep pockets on an indefinite basis.
That’s why it’s up to us. God knows, I get tired of the constant emails begging for money, and it’s not like I have a lot to spare. But I give anyway. Because the other option is to roll over for Bannon and the dangerous people he represents. Via HuffPost:
Donald Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon on Saturday evoked a dystopian future when he called for “shock troops” to quickly “deconstruct” the state as soon as a Republican takes the Oval Office again.
Bannon made the chilling comments in a phone interview on NBC News after it reported that he had met Wednesday with the party faithful to urge them to be prepared to “reconfigure the government” with a Republican leader.
Bannon, who ran Trump’s 2016 campaign, said the former president’s agenda packing the government with loyalists was delayed because he couldn’t move quickly enough to fill some 4,000 posts.
Bannon spoke at the Capitol Hill Club Wednesday at the invitation of a new organization called the Association of Republican Presidential Appointees, according to NBC. The group was formed as a resource for future GOP officials to tap into to quickly fill federal jobs.
And . . . here we go again. Steve Bannon, formerly indicted for stealing from Trump’s MAGA base then pardoned by his criminal associate, is preparing for round two of destroying our democracy. This is what happens when lawlessness goes unchecked. #JusticeMatters https://t.co/iLzBXObFjR
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 3, 2021
One thought on “They’re not fucking around”
The Big Lie Party’s Jeremy Brown ran for Congress in Florida’s 14 District in 2020 and lost.
Last Thursday the FBI arrested Brown and charged him with “trespass and disorderly or disruptive conduct” for entering the Capitol complex on January 6.
FBI documents show that Brown facilitated travel to anyone who wanted to participate in the attempted coup.
In a post on the Signal app Brown wrote “We have RV an Van going, plenty of Gun Posts left to fill. We can pick you up.”
Brown was turned in by a close friend that he’s known for multiple years.
The Fascist Bannon’s of the Republican Party (once the Democratic Party) have been trying to dissolve the republic since before the Civil War.
Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy (WI) made a hell of an effort between 1947 and 1957 with the help of traitor Trumps favorite lawyer Roy Cohn.