They’re not fucking around

Steve Bannon predicts sweeping wins for 'MAGA policies' in 2022 and 2024 https://t.co/8joZdfXLdo pic.twitter.com/6dOo9w26ef — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2021

Let me be clear: I think Bannon is an overrated blowhard and a huckster, not an evil genius. But he has no scruples, and that makes him a threat.

I get really, really tired of Democrats attacking the party for not following the same strategies as the Republicans. Get it through your heads: We do not have their resources. They represent the wealthiest and most powerful people in the world, people who are willing to fund them out of their very deep pockets on an indefinite basis.

That’s why it’s up to us. God knows, I get tired of the constant emails begging for money, and it’s not like I have a lot to spare. But I give anyway. Because the other option is to roll over for Bannon and the dangerous people he represents. Via HuffPost:

Donald Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon on Saturday evoked a dystopian future when he called for “shock troops” to quickly “deconstruct” the state as soon as a Republican takes the Oval Office again. Bannon made the chilling comments in a phone interview on NBC News after it reported that he had met Wednesday with the party faithful to urge them to be prepared to “reconfigure the government” with a Republican leader. Bannon, who ran Trump’s 2016 campaign, said the former president’s agenda packing the government with loyalists was delayed because he couldn’t move quickly enough to fill some 4,000 posts. Bannon spoke at the Capitol Hill Club Wednesday at the invitation of a new organization called the Association of Republican Presidential Appointees, according to NBC. The group was formed as a resource for future GOP officials to tap into to quickly fill federal jobs.