USPS is about to charge you more for slower mail. Here’s why. https://t.co/l4dzEaMVCh
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 1, 2021
One thought on “Here we go again”
Traitor Trump appointee Louis DeJoy has begun instituting his plan to take the post office into privatization.
DeJoy is offering us less for more.
DeJoy plans a slower delivery service at a higher price.
That will drive customers away, reduce the cash flow, and put the post office in a more precarious financial position then it is now.
In the end the vulture Capitalists will swoop in to save the day just like DeJoy wants.
Public services (utilities) like the post office, water, sewer, etc. should never be privately owned, for-profit enterprises.
Traitor Trumps appointees General Milley, FBI’s Wray and PMG DeJoy should all be replaced asap so that they don’t continue to do damage to the country.