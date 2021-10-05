And SCOTUS justices never, ever recuse themselves:
CONFLICT OF INTEREST: Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine won’t recuse himself from redistricting cases involving his dad, Gov. Mike DeWine https://t.co/KmSXpDU0dp
— RepresentUs (@representus) October 4, 2021
One thought on “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery”
The Evangelical Christian Movement in this country is a cancer eating away at our freedom.
Included in the Movement are orthodox Roman Catholics.
Five of the justices sitting on the US Supreme Court mucking things up with their “secret docket” and non-rulings are extremist Opus Dei Roman Catholics.