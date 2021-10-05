Yet another pipeline explosion has finally stopped leaking:
The company that owns the pipeline responsible for an oil spill off the California coastline has been cited by federal regulators for 125 violations, with more than a hundred of those citations being handed down in the last 11 years https://t.co/lCP64xyttw
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 4, 2021
One thought on “Oh goody”
Interestingly enough this pipeline had a total capacity is 127,000 barrels of oil.
All 127,000 barrels leaked into the ocean so the pipeline is now completely empty and not leaking.
Somebody(s) was suppose to be getting all of this oil.
So this busted pipe must be creating a shortage of oil for somebody.