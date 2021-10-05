The USPS has begun offering banking services in four cities. The government-run service will be incredibly beneficial, especially to the millions of Americans who use paycheck-cashing stores or payday lenders that charge high fees to cash checks.https://t.co/vdlo3s6g9o
One thought on “Progress”
I used a check cashing place on San Pablo Ave. called No Hassle for years because I knew them and it was worth the 2% they charged to be treated like a human being.
Banks wanted two forms of picture ID to cash a paycheck. Do you know anyone who has two forms of picture ID? I don’t. They even gave me discounts on the money orders I used to pay my bills with. They’re gone now, which is a damn shame. When I was in the hospital with a stroke, they let Briana cash my checks so I could pay my rent, and without a bank account, I’ve never heard of anyone getting to do that.