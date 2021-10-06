"If the mainstream news media is to redeem itself and take up the mission of serving the public interest during this democracy crisis, there must be a public reckoning with its failures." Excellent. By @chaunceydevega https://t.co/GVEzdZQd9t
— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) October 5, 2021
One thought on “Your librul media”
Evangelical Christian Mike Pence has decided to forgive and forget.
Not because he’s a good Christian man, which he decidedly is not, but because he’s a corrupt politician pandering for votes.
Pence is forgiving those who on January 6 called for him to be lynched and he’s also urging that we all forget that January 6 was an attempted coup.
Every person who worked for the traitor Trump administration is a liar, a thief, a cheat, and a practitioner of violence, intimidation, coups, and even the murder of Capital Hill police officers.
And Mike Pence is no exception.