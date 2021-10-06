One thought on “Your librul media

  1. Evangelical Christian Mike Pence has decided to forgive and forget.
    Not because he’s a good Christian man, which he decidedly is not, but because he’s a corrupt politician pandering for votes.

    Pence is forgiving those who on January 6 called for him to be lynched and he’s also urging that we all forget that January 6 was an attempted coup.

    Every person who worked for the traitor Trump administration is a liar, a thief, a cheat, and a practitioner of violence, intimidation, coups, and even the murder of Capital Hill police officers.

    And Mike Pence is no exception.

