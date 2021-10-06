Can McConnell Derail Biden With Bad-Faith Debt Limit Chaos?https://t.co/SKFAooPrRa
— Paul Cogan (@PaulCogan) October 5, 2021
Can McConnell Derail Biden With Bad-Faith Debt Limit Chaos?https://t.co/SKFAooPrRa
— Paul Cogan (@PaulCogan) October 5, 2021
One thought on “He’s trying”
Warmonger Lindsey Graham (SC) was booed by his constituents at a town hall meeting after he suggested that everyone get vaccinated.
Convicted criminal and US Senator Rick Scott (FL) called Democrats “hypocrites” for supporting vaccine mandates.
Crooked Moscow Mitch refuses to help the country in any and every way possible.
Moscow Mitch prefers instead to bring chaos to the table in order to stop “Socialist Joe Biden and his Socialist agenda.”
Those who support traitor Trump, according to reputable polls, are, for the most part, white, poorly educated, lower income, Evangelicals.
Every one of the programs included in Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Bill will lift each and every one of those confused folks up.
But these poor, lost souls have been convinced by liars and charlatans like Moscow Mitch that the Socialists (Progressive Democrats) are out to get them.