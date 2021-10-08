Yes, it was an attempted coup

0 shares Share

New Senate report on the sore loser and his felonious delusion: “Trump directly asked the Justice Department nine times to undermine the election result” NINE times! https://t.co/jGgqYWKE2G — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 7, 2021

Under the Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3, the conclusions of this Senate report clearly disqualify Donald Trump from ever holding public office again.https://t.co/9gBYMvAj5a — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 7, 2021

Grassley’s office releases GOP version of the report, with the GOP senator pushing back on Durbin’s report and defending Trump, saying he “listened to his senior advisors and followed their advice and recommendations” https://t.co/s3InEAJqGF — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 7, 2021