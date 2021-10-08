New Senate report on the sore loser and his felonious delusion:
“Trump directly asked the Justice Department nine times to undermine the election result”
NINE times! https://t.co/jGgqYWKE2G
— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 7, 2021
Under the Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3, the conclusions of this Senate report clearly disqualify Donald Trump from ever holding public office again.https://t.co/9gBYMvAj5a
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 7, 2021
Grassley’s office releases GOP version of the report, with the GOP senator pushing back on Durbin’s report and defending Trump, saying he “listened to his senior advisors and followed their advice and recommendations” https://t.co/s3InEAJqGF
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 7, 2021
This analysis tells the story even more clearly https://t.co/H2UVTrOP0v
— Patrick J. Kiger (@PatrickJKiger) October 7, 2021
One thought on “Yes, it was an attempted coup”
The Republican Big Lie Party has become a Machiavellian comedy (perhaps Mandragola) being staged by warmongering, Fascist, autocratic, Capitalists.
Traitor Trump is the titular head of this group of anti-democratic, anti-republican miscreants.
But it’s traitors like Senators Josh Hawley (MO), Ted Cruz (TX), Ron Johnson (WISC), Tom Cotton (AR) and Representatives Scott Perry (PA), Andy Biggs (AZ), Mo Brooks (AL), Jim Jordon (OH), Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor-Greene (GA) and some others who are responsible for pushing traitor Trumps Big Lie into the bloodstream of American body politic.
The other villains in this attempt by coup to turn our perfectly good democratic-republic into a Fascist autocracy are the silent cowards who say nothing.
Those who stand quietly by day after day as the traitors in their own party attack the Constitution, break the law, and lie to us about stolen elections, and jails being emptied in Central and South America so that thousands of prisoners can be shipped north to the US border.
No lie is too big or too small to tell is it Moscow Mitch and ‘Charlie’ McCarthy?