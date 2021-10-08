Yes, it was an attempted coup

  1. The Republican Big Lie Party has become a Machiavellian comedy (perhaps Mandragola) being staged by warmongering, Fascist, autocratic, Capitalists.

    Traitor Trump is the titular head of this group of anti-democratic, anti-republican miscreants.
    But it’s traitors like Senators Josh Hawley (MO), Ted Cruz (TX), Ron Johnson (WISC), Tom Cotton (AR) and Representatives Scott Perry (PA), Andy Biggs (AZ), Mo Brooks (AL), Jim Jordon (OH), Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor-Greene (GA) and some others who are responsible for pushing traitor Trumps Big Lie into the bloodstream of American body politic.

    The other villains in this attempt by coup to turn our perfectly good democratic-republic into a Fascist autocracy are the silent cowards who say nothing.
    Those who stand quietly by day after day as the traitors in their own party attack the Constitution, break the law, and lie to us about stolen elections, and jails being emptied in Central and South America so that thousands of prisoners can be shipped north to the US border.

    No lie is too big or too small to tell is it Moscow Mitch and ‘Charlie’ McCarthy?

