I find this a little hard to believe

In his new book, @DavidMDrucker reports that Tom Cotton, in league with McConnell, "was maneuvering behind the scenes to derail the outgoing president’s effort to remain in ofﬁce, and marginalize those Republicans who were abetting him." https://t.co/BT2C0rlbIw

— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) October 11, 2021