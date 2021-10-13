One thought on “Who’s shocked?

  1. According to some new poll being touted by the propagandists at FOX, Newsmax and OAN, 47% of Big Lie Party Republicans want traitor Trump to run in 2024.
    12% want Mike Pence and
    12% want DeSantis to run.
    Oh, please, please run and win the Big Lie Party nomination traitor Trump.

    Less then 1% of those questions wanted Texan Greg Abbott, who seems to be turning Texas into a hellhole not fit for anyone to live in except racist, white, men.
    (Is that what you find so attractive about the place Elon Musk?)

    Greg Abbott isn’t playing with a fill deck and neither is Ron DeSantis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *