State Dept. investigating whether Trump officials took gifts meant for foreign dignitaries. The dollar value of the missing gifts is "significant," a department official told NBC. https://t.co/H5zgNZcG9I
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) October 12, 2021
One thought on “Who’s shocked?”
According to some new poll being touted by the propagandists at FOX, Newsmax and OAN, 47% of Big Lie Party Republicans want traitor Trump to run in 2024.
12% want Mike Pence and
12% want DeSantis to run.
Oh, please, please run and win the Big Lie Party nomination traitor Trump.
Less then 1% of those questions wanted Texan Greg Abbott, who seems to be turning Texas into a hellhole not fit for anyone to live in except racist, white, men.
(Is that what you find so attractive about the place Elon Musk?)
Greg Abbott isn’t playing with a fill deck and neither is Ron DeSantis.