Good idea. Pass everything for five years, then run on it:
Pelosi said last night Ds will have do "fewer things well" in big bill
So I tried to pin her down on if that means they'll have to drop something, like Medicare expansion, paid leave, etc.
She said she hopes those stay and adds: "Mostly we would be cutting back on years" pic.twitter.com/15U2PlKICu
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 12, 2021
2 thoughts on “Holding back the years”
Agreed. Obvious strategy. Get it done and implemented so voters see the benefits to themselves. Must be universal. No means testing. Dump “wokeness” in favor of awareness. Highlight class rather than racial divisions, thus implementing higher taxation on the 1% and corporate wealth. Stop pretending US military capitalism can rule an increasingly multi-polar world, reduce military spending, spend the proceeds at home and on constructive foreign aid.
Beat down Manchin, Sinema and their ilk at any cost, using any means necessary. Dump woke Dem political consultants. And, for God’s sake, Joe replace the parliamentarian if they get in the way.
Let Republicans run on taking benefits away.
Once upon a time Krysten Sinema was a member in good standing of the Green Party.
These days Sinema wants $100 billion in climate dollars cut from Biden’s $3.5 Build Back Better Bill.
She also opposes a $15 an hour minimum wage.
Was Sinema a government agent when she infiltrated the Green Party.
Because who Sinema is today bears little resemblance to Green Party Sinema.
Who chose this clown to represent the Democratic Party?
Aside from the dupes who voted for her?