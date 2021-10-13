Holding back the years

Good idea. Pass everything for five years, then run on it:

Pelosi said last night Ds will have do "fewer things well" in big bill

So I tried to pin her down on if that means they'll have to drop something, like Medicare expansion, paid leave, etc.

She said she hopes those stay and adds: "Mostly we would be cutting back on years" pic.twitter.com/15U2PlKICu

— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 12, 2021