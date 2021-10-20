So in Brazil, a congressional panel is about to recommend mass homicide charges against President Bolsonaro. The charge is that he intentionally let the coronavirus tear through the country. 300,000 Brazilians died from #Covid. Now do Trump. https://t.co/IC1vr7m6oM
One thought on “If only it happened here”
Clearly the people of Brazil have had it with Bolsonaro’s lying, his corruption, and his autocracy.
He learned everything he knew from traitor Trump.