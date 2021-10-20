Democrats had a 58-36 majority in the Senate when FDR took office. When LBJ signed the law creating Medicare, Democrats had a 68-32 majority. https://t.co/EHFj0XLTa6
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 19, 2021
Democrats had a 58-36 majority in the Senate when FDR took office. When LBJ signed the law creating Medicare, Democrats had a 68-32 majority. https://t.co/EHFj0XLTa6
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 19, 2021
One thought on “Some perspective”
16 Republicans voted to pass the Social Security Bill and 9 Democrats voted against it.