So happy to see this. It’s such an evil practice:

So Rohit Chopra at the CFPB stops one of the more gruesome practices in finance. Billionaire Tom Gores's private equity firm Platinum Equity Partners had been stealing money from incarcerated people with illegal debit card fees. No longer. https://t.co/eqVX5lU7IV

— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) October 20, 2021