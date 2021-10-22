Watch this:
Our democracy faces a crisis that requires action. Now is the moment to reach beyond region, beyond party, beyond self, to save and reinvigorate the sputtering flame of the American idea. That is why we must pass the #FreedomToVoteAct. pic.twitter.com/WnuPIcK16r
— Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) October 20, 2021
They won’t even talk about it. Not any of them. Not a single Republican senator even voted to debate a voting-rights bill. https://t.co/hNUQ1XlMTS
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 20, 2021
One thought on “How a patriot acts”
Now even Biden wants to get rid of the Senate filibuster rule in order to get specific legislation passed.
Where are Manchin and Sinema on the senate filibuster rule these days? It’s sad that we even have to ask that question.