How a patriot acts

~ susie

Watch this:

  1. Now even Biden wants to get rid of the Senate filibuster rule in order to get specific legislation passed.
    Where are Manchin and Sinema on the senate filibuster rule these days? It’s sad that we even have to ask that question.

