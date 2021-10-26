One thought on “Oy

  1. It’s always a good sign when the Fascist Republican Big Lie Party propaganda outlets, FOX, Newsmax and OAN, begin fighting among themselves.

    Last week the Big Lie Party financiers told Liz Cheney’s handlers that either they quit Cheney or the Republican Big Lie Party would quit them.

    Coup plotters and participants Majorie Taylor Green (GA), Paul Gosar (AZ), Lauren Boebert (CO), Mo Brooks (AL), Madison Cawthorn (NC), Andy Biggs (AZ), Louie Gomert (TX), and Jim Jordan (OH) should all be expelled from Congress today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *