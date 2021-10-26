Newsmax is running an entire segment right now that Fox News is running too far to the left and how it makes Trump mad. pic.twitter.com/3dT7LqlzhI
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 25, 2021
Newsmax is running an entire segment right now that Fox News is running too far to the left and how it makes Trump mad. pic.twitter.com/3dT7LqlzhI
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 25, 2021
One thought on “Oy”
It’s always a good sign when the Fascist Republican Big Lie Party propaganda outlets, FOX, Newsmax and OAN, begin fighting among themselves.
Last week the Big Lie Party financiers told Liz Cheney’s handlers that either they quit Cheney or the Republican Big Lie Party would quit them.
Coup plotters and participants Majorie Taylor Green (GA), Paul Gosar (AZ), Lauren Boebert (CO), Mo Brooks (AL), Madison Cawthorn (NC), Andy Biggs (AZ), Louie Gomert (TX), and Jim Jordan (OH) should all be expelled from Congress today.