the guy with an olympic dressage horse doesnt want to start "giving out two years of free pre-k" if its paid for by taxes on the wealthy pic.twitter.com/0l126R1tZ9
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 25, 2021
One thought on “Good old ‘moderate’ Mitt”
The oligarchs should be taxed out of existence.
Too much wealth in too few hands is dangerous to our democratic-republic.
Anybody with excess wealth like Mitt Romney should pay a larger percentage of their income in taxes then the average American worker does.
The 400 wealthiest people in this country pay, on average, 8.2% of their income in taxes.
The average American worker pays 13.2% in taxes.
The rich and corporations should pay a minimum of 15% in taxes despite what Sinema, Manchin, Romney and the other greedy Capitalists think.