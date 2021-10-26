One thought on “Good old ‘moderate’ Mitt

  1. The oligarchs should be taxed out of existence.
    Too much wealth in too few hands is dangerous to our democratic-republic.

    Anybody with excess wealth like Mitt Romney should pay a larger percentage of their income in taxes then the average American worker does.

    The 400 wealthiest people in this country pay, on average, 8.2% of their income in taxes.
    The average American worker pays 13.2% in taxes.

    The rich and corporations should pay a minimum of 15% in taxes despite what Sinema, Manchin, Romney and the other greedy Capitalists think.

