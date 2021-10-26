“Zuckerberg testified last year before Congress that the company removes 94 percent of the hate speech it finds before a human reports it. But in internal documents … the company was removing less than 5 percent of all hate speech on Facebook.” https://t.co/2nCxEDmpCA
One thought on “You weren’t supposed to know that”
As it turns out Zuckerberg isn’t just a greedy Capitalist who doesn’t care how many people he harms to make a buck, he’s also a criminal.