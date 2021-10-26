One thought on “Snowflakes

  1. For the foreseeable future anyone who votes for a Republican Big Lie Party candidate doesn’t support the Constitution or our democratic-republic.
    That marks them as pro-autocracy and anti-American.

    Terry McAuliffe is a Democrat.
    A conservative, borderline warmonger, but a Democrat nonetheless.
    The racist clown McAuliffe is running against is a Republican Big Lie Party Fascist pretending not to support traitor Trump.

    The choice between these politicians is obvious.
    Vote for the Democratic candidate.
    Vote for Terry McAuliffe.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *