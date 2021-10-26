The NYPD and other municipal workers just blocked traffic on the Brooklyn bridge, not to protest murders, but to protest vaccine mandates.
— Read Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire (@JoshuaPotash) October 25, 2021
One thought on “Snowflakes”
For the foreseeable future anyone who votes for a Republican Big Lie Party candidate doesn’t support the Constitution or our democratic-republic.
That marks them as pro-autocracy and anti-American.
Terry McAuliffe is a Democrat.
A conservative, borderline warmonger, but a Democrat nonetheless.
The racist clown McAuliffe is running against is a Republican Big Lie Party Fascist pretending not to support traitor Trump.
The choice between these politicians is obvious.
Vote for the Democratic candidate.
Vote for Terry McAuliffe.