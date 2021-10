What? You may be saying. That thought occurred to the prosecutors, too. https://t.co/JOxjcqFQ4F

I get why people are upset the judge will prevent prosecutors from referring to the people Kyle Rittenhouse killed as "victims."

That was the correct decision in this case (where self-defense is an issue.)

The judge is preventing reversible error.https://t.co/kbyPM80gRR

