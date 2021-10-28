‘How many elections are they gonna steal before we kill these people?’

Of course Charlie Kirk acts shocked, but why would he be? It’s the logical extension of everything they do!
Notice that Kirk doesn't say, "violence and murder are wrong." He basically says, "that's a bad PR strategy." But listen to this more than once. The thirst for violence in the audience is palpable. Look at the minion holding the mic, a Cawthorn lookalike, tellingly. Horror show.
— Hal Corley (@Halcyon270) October 27, 2021
Kirk's response is revealing. He doesn't believe what he's selling. He doesn't want action or resolution. He wants his marks at a perpetual boiling point so he can live off the steam. Problem is this business model can redline fast and hard, with terrible results for all of us.
— Nathan Casebolt (@Nathan_Casebolt) October 26, 2021