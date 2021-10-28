Imagine how nutty a pro-Trump “intellectual” has to be. https://t.co/uxBQNandET
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 27, 2021
One thought on “Oh goody”
One doesn’t need to imagine.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a big problem because his Surgeon General, Dr. Scott Rivkees, was about to leave his job and DeSantis couldn’t find an anti-mask, anti-vax, pro-traitor Trump doctor to replace him with.
So in early September DeSantis asked University of Florida trustee Mori Hoseini, a major GOP fundraiser and DeSantis supporter, for help.
Within two weeks University of Florida President Kent Fuchs, Provost Joe Glover, Dr. David Nelson, president of UF Health, Michael Perri, dean of the UF College of Public Health, Stephen Sugrue, senior dean of research, Coleen Koch, dean of the UF College of Medicine and DeSantis pal Mori Hoseini had all approved the hiring of anti-mask, anti-vax and rabid traitor Trump supporter Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
On the condition that Dr. Ladapo would immediately be hired by DeSantis as the states Surgeon General.
That’s how an incompetent, unqualified, anti-mask, anti-vax, traitor Trump supporter became an employee of the University of Florida (Go Gators) for 5 minutes and then became the liar DeSantis’ Surgeon General.
And how traitor Trump gets to run the state of Florida.