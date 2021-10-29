Two years before becoming a hero of the anti-vaccine, anti-mask, anti-medical-record legions of Trump supporters, Ron DeSantis without fanfare signed into law a requirement that doctors and nurses log all children's vaccinations into a statewide database.https://t.co/7pudPt2rea
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 28, 2021
One thought on “Oh really”
If we don’t like our current reality don’t worry because Mark Zuckerberg’s engineers are working overtime to create a new virtual reality for all of us.
Zuckerberg never hired enough engineers to keep Facebook safe for its most vulnerable users.
But, Zuckerberg always had more then enough engineers on the payroll to create a new virtual reality for all of us to live in.
Zuckerberg calls his new creation META(verse), where “nothing is real and nothing to get hung about.” (*Snowpiercer, 2013.)
The problem with Facebook has never been its name.
The problem has always been the oligarch Mark Zuckerberg.
Now Mark Zuckerberg, who played a leading role in helping to destroy our current reality, has set his sights on creating a brand new reality to fuck up.
META-verse is bullshit and so is Zuckerberg.