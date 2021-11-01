To cover the daily assault on democracy, maybe we should map out the road ahead. Imagine what could happen in 2022, 2023, 2024… pic.twitter.com/AQZoscZya2
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 31, 2021
One thought on “Watch this”
“Let’s go Brandon!”
On October 2, NASCAR driver Brandon Brown won his first Xfinity race at the Talladega Superspeedway in central Alabama.
There was a large crowd of white folks standing behind Brown, who was being interviewed in the winners circle.
The crowd was screaming “Fuck Joe Biden!”
The NBC reported interviewing Brown suggested that the crowd was screaming “Let’s go Brandon!”
On October 21, Republican Big Lie Party Representative Bill Posey of Florida ended a House speech with, “Let’s go Brandon!” and a fist pump (Hawley). This clown is a “Karen.”
Last week Representative Jeff Duncan of South Carolina wore a “Let’s go Brandon!” face mask in the House everyday. Another “Karen.”
Ted Cruz, a coup participant from Texas, posed with a “Let’s go Brandon!” sign at the World Series. Big “Karen.”
Moscow Mitch’s (Kentucky) press secretary retweeted a construction sign in Virginia which read “Let’s go Brandon!” Also a “Karen.”
White Supremacists, especially those in the South, are itching for more physical confrontations like the attempted coup on January 6 in Washington.
The Left has other plans.