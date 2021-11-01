Inequality November 1, 2021October 30, 2021 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on "Inequality"
$1.75 trillion for human infrastructure,
$200 billion for Joe Manchin’s “pay off the national debt” scam,
$1.2 trillion for hard infrastructure which all adds up to
$3.15 trillion over 10(?) years.
It will all be paid for with a 15% minimum tax on the rich and corporations which will generate $50 billion in tax revenues a year.
And a 2% wealth tax on the oligarchs which will conservatively generate $300 billion a year.
A total of $350 a year in new revenues.
For perspective, the $315 billion a year to be spent on programs and jobs for “we the people” is half of what the military will get to spend at $738 billion in 2022 and beyond.
A equal share, or $526 billion, would be more fair and just.
Unfortunately “we the people” have been afflicted with Joe Manchin, Krysten Sinema and those in the Republican Big Lie Party.