  1. $1.75 trillion for human infrastructure,
    $200 billion for Joe Manchin’s “pay off the national debt” scam,
    $1.2 trillion for hard infrastructure which all adds up to
    $3.15 trillion over 10(?) years.

    It will all be paid for with a 15% minimum tax on the rich and corporations which will generate $50 billion in tax revenues a year.
    And a 2% wealth tax on the oligarchs which will conservatively generate $300 billion a year.
    A total of $350 a year in new revenues.

    For perspective, the $315 billion a year to be spent on programs and jobs for “we the people” is half of what the military will get to spend at $738 billion in 2022 and beyond.
    A equal share, or $526 billion, would be more fair and just.

    Unfortunately “we the people” have been afflicted with Joe Manchin, Krysten Sinema and those in the Republican Big Lie Party.

