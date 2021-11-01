Guess his governess didn’t give him enough enemas:
Turns out the Koch network bankrolled the astroturf backlash against teaching kids about racism. https://t.co/gp6eFICCZm
— The Nation (@thenation) October 29, 2021
Guess his governess didn’t give him enough enemas:
Turns out the Koch network bankrolled the astroturf backlash against teaching kids about racism. https://t.co/gp6eFICCZm
— The Nation (@thenation) October 29, 2021
One thought on “Who could have guessed?”
Two of the most dangerous men in America today are David Rubenstein and Mark Zuckerberg.
Rubenstein, whose net worth is $4.48 billion, is the oligarch who’s been running the Fascist Carlyle Group since 1987.
(Look up the groups that Rubenstein sits on the board of directors of.)
Justices Barrett, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch were all bestowed upon us by Rubenstein and his Federalist Society.
Virginia’s Youngkin was an executive with the Carlyle Group.
Zuckerberg, whose net worth is $117,6 billion, the destroyer of real world’s and the creator of virtual realities, has lost what little perspective on life that he may once have had.
**The University of Florida has barred three professors from testifying for plaintiffs who oppose a law championed by Governor Ron DeSantis that restricts mail-in ballots, curtails drop box hours, and limits who can provide food and water to voters standing in long lines waiting to vote.
Go Gators!