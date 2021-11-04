#Archives Above all, police proclaim the necessity of their own existence—no matter what violence that may entail. From @PatBlanchfield, 2020:
https://t.co/Ny0TQPlHpK
— The New Republic (@newrepublic) November 3, 2021
#Archives Above all, police proclaim the necessity of their own existence—no matter what violence that may entail. From @PatBlanchfield, 2020:
https://t.co/Ny0TQPlHpK
— The New Republic (@newrepublic) November 3, 2021
One thought on “Cop talk”
This ties directly into “Democrats walloped in NY.”
Democrats must pass a voting rights bill.
Democrats must pass a police reform bill.
If that means getting rid of the Senate filibuster rule, then so be it.
If these two bills aren’t passed very soon, then the Democrats can kiss their 2022 election chances goodbye.