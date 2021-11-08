The New York Times’ has a short memory of “political reality” https://t.co/FeHQkPwOc2
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) November 7, 2021
One thought on “Why oh why can’t we have decent media?”
When one tries to be all things to all people their message eventually turns into mush.
So it is with the New York Times and with the Moderates in the Democratic Party.
It took Democrats 8 months to do what the Republicans couldn’t –or wouldn’t—do in 4 years.
Thanks to Progressive Democrats, Joe Biden was able to sign a $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill into law at the WH on Friday.
Every week for 4 excruciatingly long years traitor Trump proclaimed it “Infrastructure Week.”
But even with a large majority in congress for much of his presidency Trump and his Republican congress never passed an infrastructure bill.
However, traitor Trump and the Republican Big Lie Party were able to pass a giant tax give away to the rich and corporations that added $2 trillion to the National Debt in about 20 minutes.
It’s clear which party represents the people and which party represents the rich and corporations.