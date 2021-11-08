.@MaddowBlog: The problem is not just that Gov. DeSantis wants new voter suppression measures, it's also why he wants them.https://t.co/cekXpY8Klc
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 6, 2021
One thought on “Follower”
“The beginning of Critical Race Theory in modern times is two years ago with Christopher Rufo.” Michael Eric Dyson.
Christopher Rufo is currently a senior fellow at the extreme right wing Manhattan Institute.
The Manhattan Institute was founded in 1977 by ex-Cia director (1981-1987) and right wing warmonger William Casey.
Rufo also did work for the Fascist Heritage Foundation and Claremont Institute, as well as the right wing extremist Evangelical Christian Discovery Institute.
Christopher Rufo was QAnon even before the conspiratorial group was created by the Mercer Family, Steve Bannon and General Mike Flynn.
Note: Bill Maher has turned into a right wing ass. So have Aaron Rogers and Elon Musk.