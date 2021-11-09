NEW AD: The stock market hit record highs. The October jobs report shattered expectations.
So why do a majority of Americans believe Republicans do better on the economy?
Let’s change that narrative. #DemocratsForTheWin pic.twitter.com/vkeM1fpvOn
— STRIKE PAC (@StrikePac) November 8, 2021
There are other reasons why the Democrats lose elections.
The Democratic Governors Association has already given up on Florida and Texas.
Neither Democrat Beto O’Rourke in Texas or Charlie Christ in Florida will be receiving any money from the DGA in their run for governor.
Messaging is great, but money is better. Especially in ‘local’ races.