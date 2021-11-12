The Texas Lt. governor explains why we need to keep digging that carbon-based fuel out of the ground!
Dan Patrick says you can’t rely on the wind to blow or the sun being out pic.twitter.com/pCqokkyckd
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 11, 2021
One thought on “Dumbass”
Every Republican politician in Texas is a creature of the Big Oil dollar. (And also Joe Manchin.)
Until the Republican Big Lie Party’s apparatchik are convinced that the Democrats are serious about bringing traitor Trump and his treasonous henchmen to justice, they will continue to genuflect to the Trumpites.
Once the Republican Big Lie Party’s rank and file is convinced that traitor Trumps days of breathing free air are numbered, they will run like the wind away from the traitor.
If Attorney General Merritt Garland issued an arrest warrant for Steve Bannon that would convince many of them.
Chris Christie, Moscow Mitch and some others seem to have already concluded that the Democrats are out for blood and this time it’s for real.