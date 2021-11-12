Seems some people haven’t been following the work @adamgoldmanNYT and I have done about spying, Project Veritas, and political sabotage. I’ll catch you up. This was the first: https://t.co/WKWJWC9gWD
— Mark Mazzetti (@MarkMazzettiNYT) November 12, 2021
One thought on “Scum”
Anybody who practices the Black Arts is scum.
Eric Prince and his sister Betsy DeVos are scum.
Etc.
Lukashenko the President of Belarus is scum.
Yesterday Lukashenko told the EU, “You sanction me and I’ll freeze you.”
The Russian gas pipelines which run through Belarus to Poland and Western Europe are a cash cow for Putin and he needs the dough.
At the moment Putin is backing Lukashenko up (beep, beep) and trying to save his face because war is not an option.
Lukashenko is losing his grip, but he’s still useful to Putin.