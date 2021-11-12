If only there was some historical event we could analyze to give us more insight into what kind of leaders encourage book burning… https://t.co/ca46muQ3Kc
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 11, 2021
One thought on “De-evolution”
Yesterday’s Republican Big Lie Party’s clown parade included,
Governor Ron DeSantis who threaten ” to ship all of them to Delaware” if Biden sent immigrants to NAS Jacksonville.
Moscow Mitch who declined an invitation to attend the infrastructure bill signing at the WH today because traitor Trump called him a bad name.
And of course the two school board members from Spotsylvania County, Virginia who wanted to take any book that any parent objected to out of the counties libraries and “burn them.”
“Achtung Baby”