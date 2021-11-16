Steve Bannon turns himself in this morning and tries to plug his show while a guy stands behind him with a ‘Coup Plotter’ sign. pic.twitter.com/AaWGGsyb4j
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 15, 2021
Lest there's any question about how Bannon is going to play it, here's what he said on being taken into custody: “I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball, what we do every day” and declared that he and his supporters were “taking down the Biden regime”
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) November 15, 2021
Bannon: This is going to be the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden. Joe Biden ordered Garland to prosecute me… Nancy Pelosi has taken on Donald Trump and Steve Bannon, she should ask Hillary Clinton how that turned out pic.twitter.com/EyERpyRGxM
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2021
Let's go Bannon
