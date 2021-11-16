Lying to the American people by failing to mention that redistricting has only been completed in 13 states, ten of which are red states and two of which are North Carolina and Texas. https://t.co/xJa1Ci5F5f
— THEE California Dem™️ (@TonyMoonbeam) November 15, 2021
One thought on “Your librul media, folks”
Joe Biden’s big lie and double-talk at COP26 is now out in the open.
The Biden Administration is set to auction off 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico to oil and gas drilling companies.
During his campaign Biden promised to ban new oil and gas leases on public lands and in ocean.
Two weeks ago at COP26 Biden urged nations to “seize the moment” to act on climate change.
What the hell is wrong with the Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm?
Does she ever talk to Biden?