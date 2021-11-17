Charge him

Flynn called DoD official Ezra Cohen and pressured him to help seize ballots and take extraordinary measures to overturn the election, per @jonkarl
"Sir, the election is over," Cohen told Flynn
Flynn replied: “This is not over! Don't be a quitter!"https://t.co/Y6MxY1Ov1I
The House committee investigating the attempted coup on January 6, has read thousands of documents and questioned hundreds of people.
What the committee has yet to get are traitor Trumps presidential papers, recordings, films, photos etc. (see Nixon), and the testimony of the people closest to the events of January 6.
The courts are delaying the release of traitor Trumps papers (actually the people’s papers).
And those who planned and carried out the January 6 attempted coup, like Flynn, Meadows and Bannon, etc., have refused to testify claiming executive privilege.
(Does executive privilege even apply if a President plans and attempts to carry out a coup?)
When the House returns from its Thanksgiving holiday it should immediately refer traitors General Mike Flynn, Mark Meadows, Jason Miller and Kayleigh McEnany to the Justice for prosecution just as they did with traitor Steve Bannon.