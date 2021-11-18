2 thoughts on “White people are crazy

  1. “……crazy” and not all that educated.

    Capitalism is different from Socialism and Socialism is different from Communism.
    Predatory Capitalism is the worst kind of economic system.

    Democracy is different from Fascism.
    A Fascist autocracy, or police state, is the worst kind of government.

    Neither Russia nor China has ever been a Communist country.
    They are both Fascist, autocracies run by a small cadre of corrupt oligarchs. (Oligarchs are generally corrupt.)

    Capitalism evolves into Socialism and then eventually into Communism.
    It’s physics.

