This fucking piece of shit got on the floor and just made shit up, smearing everyone she could think of:
Weird. If I had done anything wrong the FBI would have raided my house. They didn’t (and went as far to issue a statement saying I did nothing wrong). BUT yesterday they did raid the home of @laurenboebert’s campaign manager. They’re always projecting. https://t.co/FLCkPghbsr
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 17, 2021
WATCH: Complete remarks by @RepAOC @AOC during U.S. House Debate on Resolution to Censure Rep. Paul Gosar.
"What is so hard, what is so hard about saying that this is wrong? This is not about me. This is not about Rep. Gosar. But, this is about what we are willing to accept." pic.twitter.com/nqV8ElU3d3
— CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2021
#BREAKING: U.S. House CENSURES Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), 223-207. pic.twitter.com/FKSSaDN7GS
— CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2021
Ahead of the House’s likely vote to censure him, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) refuses to apologize for tweeting violent video and compares himself to Alexander Hamilton.
“No matter how much the left tries to quiet me, I will continue to speak out.” pic.twitter.com/ol0dgF1uvk
— The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2021
One thought on “Gosar censured”
Paul Gosar begged traitor Trump to pardon him for his involvement in the January 6, attempted coup. (So did Mo Brooks and some others.)
Traitor Trump said no.
Had he said yes, it would have been a tacit admission on traitor Trumps part that there was in fact an attempted coup on January 6.
Every single member of the House Republican Freedom Caucus was in on the coup.
They were either aware of the coup or they participated in it.
Gosar, Jordan, Brooks, Ron DeSantis and the rest were all in on it.
Yet ‘Charlie’ McCarthy and Moscow Mitch continue their support for these seditionists and traitors within their ranks.
Shameful and un-American.
This is the sorry state of today’s Republican Big Lie Party.