Gosar censured

~ susie

This fucking piece of shit got on the floor and just made shit up, smearing everyone she could think of:

 

  1. Paul Gosar begged traitor Trump to pardon him for his involvement in the January 6, attempted coup. (So did Mo Brooks and some others.)

    Traitor Trump said no.
    Had he said yes, it would have been a tacit admission on traitor Trumps part that there was in fact an attempted coup on January 6.

    Every single member of the House Republican Freedom Caucus was in on the coup.
    They were either aware of the coup or they participated in it.

    Gosar, Jordan, Brooks, Ron DeSantis and the rest were all in on it.

    Yet ‘Charlie’ McCarthy and Moscow Mitch continue their support for these seditionists and traitors within their ranks.
    Shameful and un-American.

    This is the sorry state of today’s Republican Big Lie Party.

