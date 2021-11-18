Gosar censured

0 shares Share

This fucking piece of shit got on the floor and just made shit up, smearing everyone she could think of:

Weird. If I had done anything wrong the FBI would have raided my house. They didn’t (and went as far to issue a statement saying I did nothing wrong). BUT yesterday they did raid the home of @laurenboebert’s campaign manager. They’re always projecting. https://t.co/FLCkPghbsr — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 17, 2021

WATCH: Complete remarks by @RepAOC @AOC during U.S. House Debate on Resolution to Censure Rep. Paul Gosar. "What is so hard, what is so hard about saying that this is wrong? This is not about me. This is not about Rep. Gosar. But, this is about what we are willing to accept." pic.twitter.com/nqV8ElU3d3 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2021