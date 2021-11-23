ALERT: US House Jan 6 select committee has subpoenaed Alex Jones, Roger Stone, others suspected of planning Jan 6 "Stop the Steal" rallieshttps://t.co/V480dMcMOK pic.twitter.com/aADPrHk0Py
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 22, 2021
One thought on “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid get subpoenas”
Many of the people who have already received subpoenas from the House Coup Committee are either ignoring them like Bannon did or are not fully cooperating with the Coup Committee like Mark Meadows and John Eastman are doing.
The day that the House reconvenes after its Thanksgiving break it should vote to send the DOJ instructions to arrest Mark Meadows, John Eastman and anybody else who is defying the Coup Committee.