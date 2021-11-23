Got to admit, it’s getting better

Some hopeful news on the supply chain problem. It appears to be easing some at ports. Sweeper ships and threatened "excessive dwell" fines have helped. It will still take months to iron out fully. But it does appear to be improving slightly, which will help against inflation. https://t.co/yApm1Y3VQa

WSJ with more on the same. To be sure, we are not out of the woods yet. More covid-related warping can happen. Labor markets are not re-settled yet. But if Asian supply chains and US ports are improving, that will make a big difference.https://t.co/xX60GPpTUU

— Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) November 22, 2021