Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys have filed legal docs, asking that the $2 million raised by right-wing organizations to bail the teen out after his arrest be given to Rittenhouse and/or his mother.

But Lin Wood says the money belongs to his group. https://t.co/UdFtcCich0 pic.twitter.com/14X8Adr7MH

— Stacy St. Clair (@StacyStClair) November 22, 2021