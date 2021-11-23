Oh dear

  1. Rittenhouse, “I’m not a racist person.
    I support the BLM Movement.
    I support peacefully demonstrating.”

    Then why did you bring an AK-47 to a demonstration?
    Some of your best friends are “colored folks,” right?

    Whoever is giving this killer advice is only making it worse. Tucker Carlson?

