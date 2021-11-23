Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys have filed legal docs, asking that the $2 million raised by right-wing organizations to bail the teen out after his arrest be given to Rittenhouse and/or his mother.
But Lin Wood says the money belongs to his group. https://t.co/UdFtcCich0 pic.twitter.com/14X8Adr7MH
— Stacy St. Clair (@StacyStClair) November 22, 2021
One thought on “Oh dear”
Rittenhouse, “I’m not a racist person.
I support the BLM Movement.
I support peacefully demonstrating.”
Then why did you bring an AK-47 to a demonstration?
Some of your best friends are “colored folks,” right?
Whoever is giving this killer advice is only making it worse. Tucker Carlson?